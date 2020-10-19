Now, Johnny Depp Is Trying To Fight Amber Heard's Countersuit After Getting Asked To Appear In Court

Johnny Depp's original defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard is currently set to be heard in May of next year. Although, Heard is also looking for a declaratory judgment in that case that the op-ed she wrote for the Washington Post, which is at the center of the case, is protected by the First Amendment, and thus is not legally actionable. In the op-ed Amber Heard wrote about a history of abuse that she had suffered. While no names are ever mentioned in the piece, it was believed from the beginning that Depp was the subject of the op-ed, and Depp now claims that it directly led to him losing out on his lucrative Pirates of the Caribbean franchise role.