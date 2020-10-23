Borat 2 Ending Explained: Just How Wild Does The Subsequent Moviefilm Get?

Warning: Spoiled materials for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm are about to be revealed. No one who’s seen the film, or is under the age of 3, should read the following movie briefing of these latest cultural learnings.

Jagshemash, dear readers! With Sacha Baron Cohen’s new movie, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan, there’s a lot of hijinks to wrap one’s mind around, beyond that mouthful of a title. One particular subject of note is the fact that Borat 2’s ending is pretty wild, even by Cohen’s humorous standards. And the best part is, even in light of the recent headlines the film has been grabbing in reference to a particular high level cameo that the film had secured, there’s still some surprises to be discussed. If you think you know what’s coming, and you haven’t seen the film, stop reading this right now and enjoy Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, because you really have no idea how wild things are about to get.