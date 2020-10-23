Borat 2 Ending Explained: Just How Wild Does The Subsequent Moviefilm Get?

Leave a Comment
Warning: Spoiled materials for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm are about to be revealed. No one who’s seen the film, or is under the age of 3, should read the following movie briefing of these latest cultural learnings.
Jagshemash, dear readers! With Sacha Baron Cohen’s new movie, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan, there’s a lot of hijinks to wrap one’s mind around, beyond that mouthful of a title. One particular subject of note is the fact that Borat 2’s ending is pretty wild, even by Cohen’s humorous standards. And the best part is, even in light of the recent headlines the film has been grabbing in reference to a particular high level cameo that the film had secured, there’s still some surprises to be discussed. If you think you know what’s coming, and you haven’t seen the film, stop reading this right now and enjoy Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, because you really have no idea how wild things are about to get.
How Borat 2 Ended
After being shamed for his exploits in 2006’s Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan, roving reporter Borat Sagdiyev (Sacha Baron Cohen) is given one last chance to clear himself in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm. Sent to America in order to deliver a bribe to Vice President Mike Pence, Borat tries, but eventually fails to bribe Vice President Pence with either of the gifts he was trying to deliver. Not only did his first bribe, Johnny the Monkey, die in transit to the United States, but the attempt to give Borat’s daughter Tutar (Maria Bakalova) to the Vice President failed outright.
The final failure came when, despite Tutar getting pretty far with her advances, Borat prevented her “gifting” to former New York mayor Rudolph Giuliani. Returning to Kazakhstan, to presumably be executed, Borat is ready to meet his fate; which turns out to merely be a slap on the wrist, and the assurance that he’s only human.
From that point, Borat and Tutar become a journalist team that cover things like the “Running of the American,” which has replaced the outdated “Running of the Jew.” Oh, and Kazakhstan is totally a feminist nation now, as it exports grooms instead of brides, and women have now been given a lot more freedoms. All it took was one huge twist of fate, which saw Borat blackmailing the Kazakhstan government after unveiling the true purpose of his trip to America.
The True Purpose Of Borat’s Journey
As it turns out, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm has one hell of a twist, and it’s something that only 2020 could have given the world. Looking at the office of his superior in Kazakhstan, Borat pieces together the true nature of his journey to the U.S.: revenge for the humiliation that his nation had suffered after Borat 1 was released.
The plan was simple: Kazakhstan created the virus COVID-19, in order to bring the world to its knees, and used Borat as their carrier/patient zero. His long trip on a cargo ship around the world then hit specifically targeted locales like Wuhan, China, Sydney, Australia, with the final stop being America itself. Oh, and if you want to know who gave Tom Hanks COVID-19, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm has the footage of the man himself meeting a coughing Borat. Knowing how 2020 turned out, and seeing some of the truly awful conspiracy theories that are actually out in the world, it’s literally a twist that only this year could have delivered.
Could Borat 2 Lead To Another Subsequent Moviefilm/Spin-off?
There’s a lot of potential still left in the Borat Moviefilm Series when the events of Borat Subsequent Moviefilm have concluded. As Kazakhstan is now enjoying the fruits of feminism, there’s a chance that Tutar’s career in journalism could outshine even her own father’s efforts. She’s already the 3rd best journalist in the country, and all that’s waiting is the right journey to send her abroad to somewhere exciting.
It also helps that on the real world side of the equation, should Sacha Baron Cohen be ready to hang up the grey suit and let his on-screen daughter take over, Maria Bakalova has more than proven she’s ready for the big time. Just when you thought the world was safe from the investigative stylings of Borat Sagdiyev, he’s not only still in the game, but he’s got an equally sharp daughter who’s ready to double the trouble.
Why It Worked Out For The Ending That The Rudy Giuliani Sequence Got Spoiled
Now, you’re probably wondering why it worked out that the Rudy Giuliani sequence in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm being revealed to the public. Well, besides the fact that it’s dealing with current political figures in supposedly compromising positions, it certainly brought more attention to the film ahead of its release. More importantly though, it throws off the scent of the film’s true ending.
Were the Giuliani sequence still a surprise to the public, it’d totally kick the ending of the fictional narrative presented straight in the crum. But now, with that scene firmly planted in the audience’s mind, the off-the-rails conclusion of the fictional story being told can be enjoyed in the best way possible, and real life can continue to be itself, without either half of the equation needing to sacrifice anything.
Who would have thought that a Borat sequel would have hit this hard, with this much comedy, even in the hellscape that is 2020? The stealth surprise of the film’s presence certainly helps make Borat Subsequent Moviefilm an unexpected delight, and as it’s now available for your streamings on Prime Video, you can enjoy it for yourself! And even if you’ve seen it once or twice before, the knowledge above will only make another government mandated viewing all the sweeter. Chenqui, dear readers; and until we meet again!