How Disneyland Resort Is Finally Going To Open Up One Of The Theme Parks

But, of course, with part of one of the theme parks opening up like this, one has to ask the question, will we see more? Technically, as long as the attractions remain shut down and only the shopping and dining locations are open, couldn't the entire footprint of both theme parks be available for guests? With attractions closed, there would be even more room to set up outdoor dining for all locations. And in Orange County, some limited indoor dining is also allowed. And people would show up if only to be able to walk the park.