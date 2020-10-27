Scott Pilgrim’s Mary Elizabeth Winstead Reveals Why She Almost Quit Acting

As Mary Elizabeth Winstead opened up about her personal stress, it’s also mentioned that work stress related to acting is “not really talked about” all that much in Hollywood, even as it’s clear that actors on sets often work long and weird hours to get the job done. From how the actress is talking, it seems to have been earlier in her career when she was considering quitting. If that's true, finances and wanting bigger and better jobs would likely compound other stressors considerably. Luckily, over time Winstead says she was able to talk to some of her other female friends in the industry and that’s what ultimately helped. And then her career boomed.