‘Sometimes I Ask Myself If I Should Still Be In The Game’: Katherine Heigl Opens Up About Making The Move From Hollywood To Utah

The trend of more and more stars leaving Hollywood continues, though many performers remain in the entertainment game despite changing their zip code. Katherine Heigl believed her acting days were mostly behind her after she uprooted and hit the road for Utah, though she's continued joining projects now and again. But now that it's been a full decade away from Hollywood, she's reflecting on the life choice and why the big decision changed her day-to-day so much.

The animal advocate and actress talked with E! News about her living situation in Utah. It’s a topic that Heigl has talked about before, after exiting Grey’s Anatomy and buzzing around Hollywood looking for work. She revealed that she’s found a great slice of life for herself, husband Josh Kelley, and their three kids Naleigh, Adalaide and Joshua, and doesn’t miss the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles. Though, admittedly, the 27 Dresses star can't help but muse on the what-ifs before reminding herself. In her words:

I have found and carved out this peace for myself and for my family, and it brings me so much joy and contentment and clarity and grounding. Sometimes I ask myself if I should be in the game, if I should be hustling, if I should be more ambitious. And I just think I really don't want to. If you don't want that, then don't do it, just because you think that's what you're supposed to do, or that's what society expects from you.

It’s great that she’s found some normalcy after revealing that Grey's wasn't healthy for her, let alone how Heigl left GA. Also in the interview, she brought up why she isn’t on the hunt for more projects, and that's because being with her kids is one of her top priorities currently (something she’d previously missed out on). I think both things are more than enough, and that’s not even mentioning her animal advocacy work and dog food company, Badlands Ranch.

Along with her kids and professional passions, her relationship with Kelley has only become stronger. The Ugly Truth star shared nothing but positive things about him and their continuing marriage:

For me, he's just become, especially in this world we've created for ourselves out in Utah, he's become such my person, and he has always been. Even in the beginning, like a safe harbor, somebody I could just really depend on and count on.

Another wonderful bit that resulted in the outcome for her and the family to move a little farther northeast. The fast-paced nature of living and working in a small but connected community can take a toll on anyone. After all, Heigl's time in the thick of the TV and movie industry was impressive, but the rising star’s reputation came to overshadow her endeavors. Regardless of the cause or causes, it led to the Knocked Up comments, which later elicited Heigl’s personal take on the Apatow film drama.

Now, though, with much of the discourse behind her, except for the supposed Pompeo Heigl rumors swirling, she’s continuing to move ahead. The Grey's reunion at the Emmys, featuring the surprise Izzie Stevens appearance, along with two projects in the works–That’s Amore! and Woodhull–the carved place Heigl found for herself in Utah doesn’t look bad at all.