Stardust Trailer: The David Bowie Biopic Is Missing One Key Element

Sadly, Stardust does not have the rights to David Bowie’s music. In a trailer like this, you would expect some callbacks to his famous tracks like “Starman” or “Life on Mars?” to remind us of the singer’s incredible early work, but the trailer only mentions them. Stardust does implement the key visual aspects of Bowie’s Ziggy era, but without the music there is a vital element of his Bowie’s legacy missing here.