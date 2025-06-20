Bruce Springsteen Was On Set With Jeremy Allen White For His Biopic, But He Got Candid About Why There Were Some Days He Needed To 'Just Stay At Home'

Movie fans received some insight into the power of Bruce Springsteen’s music via the comedy-drama Blinded By the Light. Now, Springsteen’s actual formative years and the making of his album, Nebraska, will take center stage in the biopic Deliver Me From Nowhere. The American singer-songwriter was actually on set for a solid portion of time while the film’s lead, Jeremy Allen White, was in front of the cameras. However, Springsteen also revealed why there were some days he needed to “just stay at home.”

Bruce Springsteen has long been an advocate for Deliver Me From Nowhere. In the early stages of the upcoming biopic's development, Springsteen weighed in on the film, calling the script “really good.” During The Boss’ interview with Rolling Stone, Springsteen talked about the film’s lead, Jeremy Allen White, being “very, very tolerant” of him while he visited the set. Despite having a “fun” and “enjoyable” time with White, the “Thunder Road” singer revealed the specific days that he would avoid being on set:

Well, some of the scenes I wasn’t at. If there was a scene coming up that was sometimes really deeply personal, I wanted the actors to feel completely free, and I didn’t want to get in the way, and so I would just stay at home. If Scott Cooper, the director, wanted or needed me there for something, I would try to make it. But I was on tour in Canada for the whole first month or so of the filming, and so I was out really out on the road quite a bit and working at that time.

I can respect the “Born to Run” singer for staying home on some days. Even though Deliver Me From Nowhere is about Bruce Springsteen, it appears to give the cast and crew of the 2025 movie release the space to bring the story to life, especially when it came to the biggest moments of his life. I could imagine that it might've been daunting for White and his co-stars had Springsteen been present when filming those "deeply personal" moments from his life.

It only took one photo of Jeremy Allen White as Bruce Springsteen for fans to sense he was the right man for the job. Based on the trailer for the upcoming biopic, the Emmy winner -- while wearing brown contacts -- holds that guitar like a pro and shows off some serious singing chops.

The intense work Jeremy Allen White went through to nail Springsteen’s speaking and singing voice involved a lot of YouTube footage research, “a really talented group of people” to help with vocal training, and the “Born in the U.S.A.” singer himself. It may have been invaluable for White to have the singer/songwriter working in tandem with him and being in his corner throughout production. Bruce Springsteen was certainly impressed with White’s performance and believes audiences will connect deeply with the actor's portrayal of him.

Hopefully, Springsteen's decision to remain on off set on certain days had a positive impact on Jeremy Allen White and his colleagues. Fans will finally be able to see the fruits of their labor when Deliver Me From Nowhere opens in theaters on October 24th.