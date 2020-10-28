Comments

Chadwick Boseman’s Brother Shares News Of His Own Cancer Remission

Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther in MCU film

The public is still coming to grips with the fact that Chadwick Boseman had been quietly dealing with Stage III colon cancer since 2016, the same year the actor was introduced as Black Panther in Captain America: Civil War. Since his death two months ago, his close collaborators, friends and family have opened up with tributes to the talent and touching stories that give us a clearer picture of who Boseman really was.

Chadwick Boseman was not the only one in his immediate family battling with cancer as we’ve learned. His brother Kevin disclosed that he too had cancer on his Instagram stories earlier this month with these words:

I was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and underwent four rounds of chemotherapy. I'm in remission!!!!! You read right. I am in remission. Today marks my official two-year remission anniversary. October 14, 2020.

Kevin Boseman is one of two of Chadwick’s older brothers. The 48-year-old dancer and choreographer based in New York City took to social media to reveal and celebrate his remission anniversary. It sounds like the actor inspired his brother to finally go public with his former cancer diagnosis, adding:

Something to smile about. Something to shout about. I hope you’re smiling and shouting with me. Cancer is something most of us have no control over. We can only control our responses to it, which includes being proactive about our healthcare both physically and mental. Tomorrow is not promised and early detection saves lives. Health is wealth. True wealth.

Kevin Boseman’s message is a positive one, following the tragic news of his brother’s death. Chadwick Boseman kept his colon cancer battle a secret until news of his passing was announced on August 28. The actor’s diagnosis came at an especially important time in his career, becoming a Marvel hero and all – the first Black actor to front an MCU film. If he had disclosed it, Boseman may not have been able to do the incredible work he wanted and chose.

The legendary Spike Lee, who recently worked with Chadwick Boseman on Da 5 Bloods, recalled that the actor “did not look well” during the strenuous shoot in Vietnam, but understands in retrospect why he was not told and respects his decision. Boseman’s story will certainly go down in history as an admirable life and show people that one can exist with cancer and still live one’s life fully.

Kevin Boseman’s update is a good piece of hope to hear as fans continue to mourn the death of the Marvel hero. Chadwick Boseman’s final movie, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, is coming on Netflix on December 18. As for the future of the Black Panther franchise, Letitia Wright recently said the cast/filmmakers are still mourning his death and have no current plans to discuss.

