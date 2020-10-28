Chadwick Boseman’s Brother Shares News Of His Own Cancer Remission

Kevin Boseman’s message is a positive one, following the tragic news of his brother’s death. Chadwick Boseman kept his colon cancer battle a secret until news of his passing was announced on August 28. The actor’s diagnosis came at an especially important time in his career, becoming a Marvel hero and all – the first Black actor to front an MCU film. If he had disclosed it, Boseman may not have been able to do the incredible work he wanted and chose.