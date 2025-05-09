What’s It Like Consulting With The Russo Brothers On MCU Films? Black Panther’s Ryan Coogler Shares His Take
Ryan Coogler explains what it's like working with the Russos on big Marvel projects.
Next year, the Marvel Cinematic Universe will have another one of its massive crossover events with the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday. Among other things, this will put directors Joe and Anthony Russo back in charge of several MCU characters who are usually the purview of other creatives. However, Black Panther franchise director Ryan Coogler doesn’t mind, as he works closely with them when his part of the MCU is involved and says they’re really respectful.
In a recent appearance on SiriusXM radio, Ryan Coogler was asked about the appearance of Wakandans in Avengers: Doomsday, as we know from the Doomsday cast announcement that, at the very least, the new Black Panther, Letitia Wright, will appear in the film. While Coogler was able to avoid directly discussing the next Avengers film, he did talk about working with the Russos on other projects where Black Panther appeared. He said…
Black Panther made his debut in Captain America: Civil War, but it was always the plan for the character to get a solo movie. As such, Coogler was brought in to start early work on Black Panther alongside the production of Civil War. Chadwick Boseman’s casting as T’Challa for the Captain America movie was made with Coogler’s support.
Collaboration has to be an important part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Numerous writers, directors and actors are working on different projects in the franchise all at once. To make them all fit together, and to make sure one character is consistent from one movie to the next, it’s going to mean relying on the people who know those characters better.
It seems the Russo Brothers are more than happy to ask for Ryan Coogler’s assistance when it comes to getting Black Panther right. They’ve done it before, and while Coogler doesn’t say, it’s more than likely they’ve reached out to him for Doomsday as well.
Coogler’s not the only one who has collaborated with the Russo Brothers to make sure his characters are handled properly. James Gunn has talked about going over music choices with the Russos for the Guardians of the Galaxy’s part of Infinity War.
Of course, if the Russo Brothers are going to be collaborating and consulting with everybody in charge of the various MCU franchises, that’s going to be a lot more people this time around. The MCU is exponentially bigger than it was during Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. Still, that work will only make Avengers: Doomsday better.
