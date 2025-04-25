Sure, Ryan Coogler Is Not Opposed To Making Another Black Panther Movie, But His Enthusiasm Is Not What I Would Have Hoped

News
By published

Does Ryan Coogler really want to make Black Panther 3?

Shuri as Black Panther in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

A lot of fans will agree that the first Black Panther movie is among the best MCU movies so far. While the sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, may not have reached the same heights, it’s one of the more successful films among a string of mediocre box office entries. Thus, a lot of fans were excited to hear Ryan Coogler was working on Black Panther 3, but it’s honestly unclear how excited he is about the movie.

Coogler is riding high right now following the success of Sinners. The movie, starring his frequent collaborator Michael B. Jordan, is having an incredible box office run, especially for an original project. Speaking with The Atlantic, while the director says he wants to make another Black Panther movie, it really sounds like he’d rather make more original projects. He said…

The thing is, not everybody can do this, so I feel a responsibility, too. Yeah, I hope to make another Panther movie, but the people who I look up to the most as filmmakers, they do this. They make original movies on a massive scale. And I think that each time they do it, they push the medium forward—if the audience decides they like the movie, and they decide that there’s a place for me in those ranks.

Coogler saying he feels a “responsibility” makes it sound like making Black Panther 3 is something he feels he needs to do, though not necessarily something he wants to do. To be sure, if this movie were to be made with a different director behind the camera, a lot of fans would become instantly concerned about just what sort of film they were going to get.

Officially, Black Panther 3 isn’t even a real movie yet. It has yet to be announced as an upcoming Marvel movie. The only reason we know it’s under consideration is that Denzel Washington revealed he had talked to Ryan Coogler about a potential role.

There’s frequently something of a battle within Hollywood between original stories and larger franchises. Many directors specifically stay away from franchises, while others seem to gravitate toward them. Coogler says the directors that he looks up to tend to make larger-scale original projects, and he’s very clear that’s the sort of group he wants to be part of.

That’s not to say it’s impossible to do both. One director who is likely in the class that Coogler is talking about is Christopher Nolan. He does make “original movies on a massive scale.” However, he also made three well-regarded Batman movies in the middle of all that. It is possible to do it all.

Considering the success of Sinners so far, it’s very likely that Ryan Coogler will get his chance to make more original movies. Any studio would love to see the success of a movie like Sinners, especially considering it didn’t cost nearly what a major franchise blockbuster usually costs. If Ryan Coogler truly wants to make Black Panther 3, I hope he does. In the end, as long as he’s making the movies he wants to make, moviegoers will be the winners.

Dirk Libbey
Dirk Libbey
Content Producer/Theme Park Beat

CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis.  Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about marvel cinematic universe

There's A Thunderbolts* Clip Showing The Team Facing Down Valentina, And Now I Have A New Theory About What's Going To Happen To Taskmaster

Fantastic Four's Julia Garner Explains Why She Took Silver Surfer Role, And The Amusing Reason She Didn't Think She'd Be Cast

Jay Leno Reveals Why He Thinks David Letterman Reunion Would Be 'Awkward,' And It Just Makes Me Want To See It Happen Even More
See more latest
Most Popular
David Letterman listening to interviewee on his Netflix, and Jay Leno standing near car on his garage web series
Jay Leno Reveals Why He Thinks David Letterman Reunion Would Be 'Awkward,' And It Just Makes Me Want To See It Happen Even More
Alan Ritchson in Reacher Season 3
Alan Ritchson Woke Up And Shared New Shirtless Pics With Reacher Fans, And The Comments Don’t Disappoint
Until Dawn movie cast all standing together in fear
‘Fool's Errand.' Until Dawn Is Not A Direct Adaptation Of The Video Game. Now We Know Why.
Sheldon in hotel room with Amy in The Big Bang Theory
Viewers Kept Pointing Out Jeopardy’s Latest Champion Looks Like Sheldon Cooper, And Now The Big Bang Theory Fan In Me Can’t Unsee It
Amazon Prime Video logo banner
Fans Are All Over Watching Denzel Washington In The US, But I Was Pleased To See An Underrated Action Movie Has Blown Up On Amazon’s Top 10 List
Roseanne and Dan sitting in bed talking about her surgery in Roseanne Season 10 finale
Roseanne Barr's Son Reveals Her Surprising Reaction To The Conners' Run Ending At ABC, And I Hope This Means Those Hatchets Are Buried
Travis Scott showing up during the main event of WrestleMania 41
WWE Allegedly Has More Plans For Travis Scott Following WrestleMania 41, And I'm Not Sure About This
Nikki Glaser speaks at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards
Nikki Glaser Knows She Has A 'Reputation For Being Mean,' But Used Timothée Chalamet And Benny Blanco To Explain Why That's Not The Case
Shalla-Bal pictured with an amber glow in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, next to Julia Garner standing at night in Ozark S4 E2 - &quot;Let the Great World Spin.&quot;
Fantastic Four's Julia Garner Explains Why She Took Silver Surfer Role, And The Amusing Reason She Didn't Think She'd Be Cast
Kelly Clarkson hosts The Kelly Clarkson Show.
After Kelly Clarkson Missed Another Episode Of Her Show, Rumors Are Swirling And Fans Are Worried: 'What's Going On?'