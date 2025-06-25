Ryan Coogler Was Asked If He’s Considering Sinners Stars For Black Panther 3, And His Funny Answer Is Giving Me Hope

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a well-oiled machine at this point, constantly releasing new content in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. The latter of which saw the arrival of Ironheart, which is executive produced by filmmaker Ryan Coogler. He recently celebrated the box office success of Sinners, and was asked if he's planning on bringing any of those actors into Black Panther 3. Let's break it all down.

Sinners was one of the best horror movies from recent memory, once again showing that Coogler is an outstanding director who defies genre. And since Black Panther 3 is one of the most anticipated (and mysterious) upcoming Marvel movies, there are plenty of moviegoers who want to see actors span both projects a la Michael B. Jordan. ComicBook asked if he'd be bringing the Sinners cast to Wakanda, and he got flustered and smiled before offering:

I can neither confirm nor deny. Im’ma plead the fifth.

How delightfully cryptic. While far from a confirmation, this update should please fans who are hoping to see the Sinners cast join the MCU in Black Panther 3. And considering Coogler's penchant for ongoing collaborators like Michael B. Jordan, it doesn't seem totally out of the question. We'll just have to wait and see if anyone from the Juke Joint ends up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Disney+: from $9.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan

The Black Panther franchise and Ironheart are streaming now on Disney+. Plans start at $9.99 a month for its new ad-supported plan. Go ad-free and pay $15.99 a month or save 16% and pre-pay $159.99 for a year.

Sinners was a hit with critics and audiences alike, with Coogler bringing a chilling vampire story to life that also told a very specific story about race and colonialism. Jordan not only lead the cast, but played a set of twins throughout the movie's 137-minute runtime. But the rest of the cast was also impressive, and would no doubt crush it in Wakanda for Black Panther 3.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

If I could pick anyone from Sinners to join that MCU property, it would probably be Wunmi Mosaku, who played Annie. She was high key the hero of the movie, helping to keep everyone alive and fighting off the vampires for as long as possible. Mosaku's performance was layered and moving, although she does already have an ongoing MCU role as Hunter B-15. But actors have played multiple roles in the MCU before, such as Eternals' Gemma Chan. And as we know, Hailee Steinfeld is already playing young superhero Kate Bishop. Still, there's plenty of other cast members to make the pivot over to Black Panther.

Basically nothing is known about what Ryan Coogler is cooking up for the third Black Panther film. Denzel Washington let slip that he might have a role, but that's about as far as the intel goes. But after Wakanda Forever's ending, there are plenty of ongoing questions about the fictional country.

It's currently unclear when the next Black Panther movie will arrive, but the first three episodes of Ironheart are streaming now on Disney+.