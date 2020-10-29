Kate Winslet Explains Avatar 2 Scene Filmed At The Bottom Of A Pool

Leave a Comment
After film sets were shut down around the world, a variety fo highly anticipated movies have since resumed production. Chief among them is James Cameron's Avatar sequels, with the visionary filmmaker working on two of them simultaneously. Fans are eager to jump back into Pandora and meet some new characters along the way. This includes Kate Winslet's Na'vi Ronal, and the acclaimed actress recently explained a wild set photo showing her filming at the bottom of a pool.
Kate Winslet will once again collaborate with Titanic director James Cameron for Avatar 2, and fans are eager to see what movie magic comes from this pairing. Winslet is getting the full Na'vi treatment, which includes plenty of motion capture as well as extensive work in the water. One photo from the set went viral, showing the actress working at the bottom of a pool. She's now opened up about that particular sequence in the sequel, saying:
I was walking on the bottom of the tank. That’s a big ceremonial sequence with those huge heavy wings. That was quite scary. The thing is, when you can hold your breath for seven minutes, you become unafraid. Actually, strangely, I was able to rely on my own ability to hold my breath for that long. Somehow I was not afraid, at all.
Talk about a badass. Just like Titanic before her, Avatar 2 saw James Cameron requiring Kate Winslet to do extensive work in the water. But given her ability to hold her breath for a whopping seven minutes, the Oscar winning actress feels more than comfortable doing motion capture at the bottom of a pool.
Kate Winslet's comments to Collider gives a small sliver of information about Avatar 2's contents, and her mysterious role in the highly anticipated sequel. We previously learned that she's playing a Na'vi free-diver named Ronal, and that she'd have a crucial role to the franchise's overall story. Ronal is a member of the Metkayina tribe, and it's clear that we'll be getting a deep dive (lol) into their particular culture.
The photo of Kate Winslet in question came from the official social media of the Avatar franchise. Anticipation for the blockbuster has been buoyed through set photos, but this one highlights the danger that comes with Winslet's new gig. Check it out below.
Now that's terrifying. There's no telling what types of stunning visuals James Cameron will bring to these sequences in the Avatar sequels, but Kate Winslet and company definitely deserve credit for their dangerous work. We'll just have to wait and see it all finally come to life in theaters.
Avatar 2 will pick up years after the events of the 2009 original, with Jake, Neytiri, and their children living on Pandora. Unfortunately the island's safety is once again threatened when the RDA returns to finish what they started. Various Na'vi tribes will need to unite to save their home, including Kate Winslet's character.
Avatar 2 is currently expected to hit theaters on December 16th, 2022.