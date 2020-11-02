Johnny Depp’s Defamation Lawsuit Has Come To A Verdict

Certainly, this is a big win for The Sun specifically and will be seen as a win for publishers in general. It's going to be just as big a hit for Johnny Depp, that now has a U.K. court calling Amber Heard's allegations against the actor true, even if that wasn't, strictly speaking, the issue at hand. That will be the issue at hand next year when Johnny Depp's defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard goes to trial in Virginia. Depp has sued his ex-wife claiming that an op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post, in which she speaks of abuse she has suffered (though without ever using Depp's name) has cost him work, including his spot as Captain Jack Sparrow in the lucrative Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.