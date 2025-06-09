Blake Lively Was Just Handed A Huge Win In Her Legal Battle With Justin Baldoni

The legal battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, which pertains to the production of their film It Ends With Us, has continued to capture headlines. Lively originally sued Baldoni, claiming that her co-star, and the director of the film, committed sexual harassment as well as a litany of other offenses. Baldoni then countersued not only Lively, but also her husband, actor Ryan Reynolds, and the New York Times (in a separate suit), which originally broke the story of Lively's complaint. Now, however, only one lawsuit is moving forward.

Earlier today, a judge completely dismissed Baldoni's entire $400 million lawsuit. In the decision, Judge Lewis J. Liman (via Page Six) states that Lively herself is not accused of making any potentially libelous statements outside of her original complaint, which is legally protected. Baldoni's $250 million suit against the NYT has also been dismissed.

Regarding the statements that Reynolds and the New York Times allegedly made, the judge ruled that there was a legal requirement that the parties making the statements must have reasonably doubted the truth of their statements, and Baldoni's suits failed to allege that. While the $400 million suit has been dismissed, the judge has given Baldoni's legal team until June 23 to amend their complaint for breach of implied covenant and tortious interference with contract.

