Blake Lively Was Just Handed A Huge Win In Her Legal Battle With Justin Baldoni
The legal drama between the It Ends With Us stars just took a huge turn.
The legal battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, which pertains to the production of their film It Ends With Us, has continued to capture headlines. Lively originally sued Baldoni, claiming that her co-star, and the director of the film, committed sexual harassment as well as a litany of other offenses. Baldoni then countersued not only Lively, but also her husband, actor Ryan Reynolds, and the New York Times (in a separate suit), which originally broke the story of Lively's complaint. Now, however, only one lawsuit is moving forward.
Earlier today, a judge completely dismissed Baldoni's entire $400 million lawsuit. In the decision, Judge Lewis J. Liman (via Page Six) states that Lively herself is not accused of making any potentially libelous statements outside of her original complaint, which is legally protected. Baldoni's $250 million suit against the NYT has also been dismissed.
Regarding the statements that Reynolds and the New York Times allegedly made, the judge ruled that there was a legal requirement that the parties making the statements must have reasonably doubted the truth of their statements, and Baldoni's suits failed to allege that. While the $400 million suit has been dismissed, the judge has given Baldoni's legal team until June 23 to amend their complaint for breach of implied covenant and tortious interference with contract.
More to come...
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
