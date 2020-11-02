Why Alita: Battle Angel’s Re-Release Was Both A Victory And A Loss

Yet despite no major ad push, in a release window that was less opportune than it could have been, and with the movie currently available through several home viewing options, Alita: Battle Angel still managed to rise to an 11th place showing. For a movie that most people wrote off when it was doing modestly well in 2019 to come back in 2020, during a pandemic, and pull off that sort of showing is still pretty impressive. It’s not a silver bullet of praise, nor is it a true indicator of just how much the film's profile may have grown, but it is a sign that people are still keeping Alita: Battle Angel in the conversation. That alone should lead to some further discussion as to what the next steps should be in the halls of Disney.