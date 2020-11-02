Ray Fisher Confirms How Many Cyborg Scenes In Justice League Were Reshoots And It's Ridiculous

Some things were, like, similar with the reshoots as what we did with the original, and so it’s hard to like tell with certain shots of other people for scenes that I wasn’t there for. But what I can tell you from my character, and for what you saw in the theatrical version, that every single scene with the exception of the Gotham City police rooftop scene with Commissioner Gordon and Batman and Flash and all that… every single scene that I’m in was reshot. I reshot almost the entire film with my end. As far as other people’s stuff where I wasn’t there, I can’t really tell you.