Ray Fisher Confirms How Many Cyborg Scenes In Justice League Were Reshoots And It's Ridiculous

Ray Fisher as Cyborg

It was never a question of “if” the theatrical cut of Justice League underwent reshoots, it was a matter of “how much” of the film had been adjusted. When the theatrical cut of the movie came out, amateur sleuths who were eagerly anticipating Zack Snyder’s interpretation of the film used early trailers and Comic-Con presentations to figure out how much was reshot by Joss Whedon. Now, Ray Fisher dropped a bomb to claim that every single scene that he can think of that involves Cyborg – save for one – was a reshoot.

Speaking with the hosts of the Geek House Show, Ray Fisher addressed the number of Cyborg scenes from the theatrical cut that were part of the Joss Whedon reshoots, and he clarified:

Some things were, like, similar with the reshoots as what we did with the original, and so it’s hard to like tell with certain shots of other people for scenes that I wasn’t there for. But what I can tell you from my character, and for what you saw in the theatrical version, that every single scene with the exception of the Gotham City police rooftop scene with Commissioner Gordon and Batman and Flash and all that… every single scene that I’m in was reshot. I reshot almost the entire film with my end. As far as other people’s stuff where I wasn’t there, I can’t really tell you.

This comes as no real surprise. We’ve known that Ray Fisher’s Cyborg suffered the most extensive changes from Zack Snyder’s intended arc to what eventually ended up in the theatrical cut of Justice League. Snyder has gone on to refer to Cyborg as “the heart” of his Justice League story, and we know major ways that the character was meant to be portrayed differently from what we saw.

Notably, a lot of Cyborg’s backstory and tragedy was left on the cutting room floor, especially when referring to what happened to his parents. I’ll leave that for you guys to discover when Zack Snyder’s Justice League opens on HBO Max in 2021.

Want to hear Ray Fisher’s full interview with Geek House Show? The clip is below:

We actually have been breaking down, in great detail, the different ways that the Justice League members would be different in the Snyder Cut of Justice League. You can head over to our YouTube channel to see them all, and get a taste for them with our Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) one below.

