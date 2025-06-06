Danny Ramirez Cleared Up How ‘Extensive’ Captain America: Brave New World’s Reshoots Actually Were, And How The Hospital Scene Factored Into That
The Falcon actor set the record straight.
Reshoots often come with the territory these days on major blockbusters. Sometimes this extra filming is only to make minor tweaks, other times significant chunks of the production get overhauled. For a while now, it’s seemed like Captain America: Brave New World fell into the latter category. However, when I spoke with Joaquin Torres actor Danny Ramirez about the 2025 movie release, he informed me that the extensiveness of these reshoots have been greatly exaggerated. As it turns out, the MCU’s closing hospital scene heavily factored into that.
Early on in my conversation with Ramirez on behalf of Captain America: Brave New World becoming available to stream with a Disney+ subscription, when I brought up how extensive the movie’s reshoots had been reported to be, he immediately started off by saying:
To be clear, the Captain America: Brave New World the public saw in theaters differed in notable ways from how the movie was envisioned during principal photography. This was arguably best demonstrated with the redesign of Tim Blake Nelson’s Leader, as well as the addition of Giancarlo Esposito’s Sidewinder and the reinvention of the Serpent Society, which also saw Seth Rollins and Rosa Salazar cut from the movie. There was also a funeral scene removed, which I believe was meant to be Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross’, but I digress.
But as Danny Ramirez laid out to me, the overall scope of Captain America: Brave New World’s reshoots wasn’t nearly as large as what was indicated in the media. After the Last of Us alum finished his thoughts, I then asked of anything from the reshoots affected Joaquin Torres’ story, and he revealed to me:
Joaquin, who became the new Falcon sometime after The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, was taken out of commission during the aerial battle over Celestial Island, leaving him unable to help out Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson when he was forced to deal with Ross wreaking havoc as Red Hulk. In real life, though the scene where Sam and Joaquin spoke at the hospital was the actors shot, because it came at the end of the movie, it basically necessitated that Joaquin’s story needed to end at that exact point. Ramirez continued:
Danny Ramirez didn’t elaborate on those scenes that “shifted slightly,” but it sounds like the differences in those were negligible. From his perspective, the reshoots ended up benefitting Captain America: Brave New World overall, and he was certainly pleased with how the hospital scene turned out. Although Brave New World received mixed critical reception, it was a moderate box office success, making over $415 million worldwide off a $180 million budget.
With Joaquin Torres expected to make a full recovery and now officially an Avenger, we’ll see Danny Ramirez reprise Falcon when Avengers: Doomsday opens in theaters on December 17, 2026. Next up on the upcoming Marvel movies slate is The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which will be released on July 25.
Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.
