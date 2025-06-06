Danny Ramirez Cleared Up How ‘Extensive’ Captain America: Brave New World’s Reshoots Actually Were, And How The Hospital Scene Factored Into That

Reshoots often come with the territory these days on major blockbusters. Sometimes this extra filming is only to make minor tweaks, other times significant chunks of the production get overhauled. For a while now, it’s seemed like Captain America: Brave New World fell into the latter category. However, when I spoke with Joaquin Torres actor Danny Ramirez about the 2025 movie release, he informed me that the extensiveness of these reshoots have been greatly exaggerated. As it turns out, the MCU’s closing hospital scene heavily factored into that.

Early on in my conversation with Ramirez on behalf of Captain America: Brave New World becoming available to stream with a Disney+ subscription, when I brought up how extensive the movie’s reshoots had been reported to be, he immediately started off by saying:

Not as much though. I will say this, I’ve seen some of the buzz. It wasn't as extensive as people lead it out to be, which is where rumors avalanche into something else. It was the average amount of reshoots from any MCU movie.

To be clear, the Captain America: Brave New World the public saw in theaters differed in notable ways from how the movie was envisioned during principal photography. This was arguably best demonstrated with the redesign of Tim Blake Nelson’s Leader, as well as the addition of Giancarlo Esposito’s Sidewinder and the reinvention of the Serpent Society, which also saw Seth Rollins and Rosa Salazar cut from the movie. There was also a funeral scene removed, which I believe was meant to be Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross’, but I digress.

Disney Plus + Hulu Bundle: From $10.99 A Month

If you're in the mood to revisit the MCU, Star Wars or any of Disney's other major franchises and properties, then Disney+ is a must. For more mature programming, however, Hulu is your best bet. Both cost $9.99 a month respectively, so pay just a dollar more and get both in one subscription. It's an exceptional value, with the choice to pay more ($19.99 a month) to go ad-free.

But as Danny Ramirez laid out to me, the overall scope of Captain America: Brave New World’s reshoots wasn’t nearly as large as what was indicated in the media. After the Last of Us alum finished his thoughts, I then asked of anything from the reshoots affected Joaquin Torres’ story, and he revealed to me:

No, so the first scene we shot was the hospital scene. The hospital scene was day one of production, and when you shoot that day one, that's really the heart and soul of that dynamic. The brotherhood between Sam and Joaquin, you could distill that into that hospital scene. So no matter what you change or what happens, if you have that hospital scene, everything is in relation to it. So thankfully we had that.

Joaquin, who became the new Falcon sometime after The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, was taken out of commission during the aerial battle over Celestial Island, leaving him unable to help out Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson when he was forced to deal with Ross wreaking havoc as Red Hulk. In real life, though the scene where Sam and Joaquin spoke at the hospital was the actors shot, because it came at the end of the movie, it basically necessitated that Joaquin’s story needed to end at that exact point. Ramirez continued:

There's like one or two scenes that like for me shifted slightly, but for the most part we had, and a lot of films did, they had the the writers strike in-between where you really got a chance to see what you had and work it that way.

Danny Ramirez didn’t elaborate on those scenes that “shifted slightly,” but it sounds like the differences in those were negligible. From his perspective, the reshoots ended up benefitting Captain America: Brave New World overall, and he was certainly pleased with how the hospital scene turned out. Although Brave New World received mixed critical reception, it was a moderate box office success, making over $415 million worldwide off a $180 million budget.

With Joaquin Torres expected to make a full recovery and now officially an Avenger, we’ll see Danny Ramirez reprise Falcon when Avengers: Doomsday opens in theaters on December 17, 2026. Next up on the upcoming Marvel movies slate is The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which will be released on July 25.