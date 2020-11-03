Suicide Squad Directror David Ayer Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop Shooting Down Ayer Cut Rumors

It's still somewhat difficult to believe that Zack Snyder's Justice League is a real thing that is actually happening. The campaign to bring the project to life took years of work from dedicated fans. But in addition to making that specific creation a reality, the decision also energized other fan movements looking to make other films real, because Justice League isn't even the only DC Comics movie that fans want to see re-cut. There has been an on going effort to get the "Ayer Cut" of Suicide Squad, produced in the same way that we're now getting Justice League, but David Ayer himself is saying that any claims such a thing is happening are untrue.