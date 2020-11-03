Suicide Squad Directror David Ayer Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop Shooting Down Ayer Cut Rumors

Leave a Comment
It's still somewhat difficult to believe that Zack Snyder's Justice League is a real thing that is actually happening. The campaign to bring the project to life took years of work from dedicated fans. But in addition to making that specific creation a reality, the decision also energized other fan movements looking to make other films real, because Justice League isn't even the only DC Comics movie that fans want to see re-cut. There has been an on going effort to get the "Ayer Cut" of Suicide Squad, produced in the same way that we're now getting Justice League, but David Ayer himself is saying that any claims such a thing is happening are untrue.
While David Ayer has not been shy when it has come to talking about the fact that the version of Suicide Squad that we saw was not the original story that he wanted to tell, which has certainly encouraged those that really want to see that version of the film, he also hasn't been shy in knocking down rumors that are untrue. And don't expect to see David Ayer's Suicide Squad on HBO Max anytime soon. This is because the director is now specifically refuting a report that exactly that was about to happen.
While the original source of the story has now included the fact that David Ayer is refuting this report, it also says it is standing by the sources that claim that the "Ayer Cut" could, or will, happen on HBO Max at some point following Zack Snyder's Justice League. However, if such a thing were happening, one certainly assumes that David Ayer himself would be in those meetings, and he says it's not true.
If this was something that was happening and David Ayer wasn't supposed to talk about it, you'd expect he would have simply ignored the person on Twitter asking him about it, so the fact that he's making a statement makes the whole thing seem pretty cut and dried.
But don't expect that to actually dampen the spirits of those that want to see a new, old, version of Suicide Squad. Even if David Ayer is completely correct that there are no discussions of releasing another version of that film, it doesn't mean that there's zero chance of such a thing happening. It happened once, after all.
And considering how popular Zack Snyder's Justice League has been, it's not crazy that WarnerMedia and HBO Max might consider doing it again. Hell, if there were more DC movies that could be given this sort of treatment, it could become its own little HBO Max franchise. That sort of high profile, in-demand original content is exactly the sort of thing that every streaming service wants, so it's not crazy that HBO Max might at least investigate the possibility.