Zack Snyder Shares Early Man Of Steel Photo With Henry Cavill

Turning to Vero, Zack Snyder has given us a look at Henry Cavill wearing the fisherman’s outfit from Clark Kent’s time aboard that crab boat early into Man of Steel. In case it’s been a while since you’ve seen the first DCEU movie, our first look at Clark in adulthood is when he’s aboard that boat, having kept a low profile over the years by traveling across the world and working different jobs. However, once Clark has to use his powers during an oil rig rescue, his time on the high seas comes to an end and he moves on to new horizons.