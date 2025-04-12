Fans Are All Over Lois Lane And Superman Kissing In The Air, But David Corenswet Warns 'It Feels Less Romantic' To Actually Film It

The moment on set didn't exactly make the new Superman's heart flutter.

Superman and Lois Lane kissing in the air in Superman 2025 movie
(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

With the next of upcoming DC movies being the release of James Gunn’s Superman, fans are already getting excited about seeing the Kryptonian’s relationship with Daily Planet reporter Lois Lane. After the Superman trailer gave us a first look at their romance, the movie’s actors have broken down what it’s actually like to kiss mid-air, and apparently, it’s not as magical as it looks.

While David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan went to CinemaCon last week to be part of the Warner Bros panel and unveil new Superman footage, they also spoke about one standout scene for Superman and Lois in the trailer. The internet has been loving the characters’ kiss through the air, but here’s how Corenswet remembers it:

I mean, it feels a lot less romantic when you’re being hoisted in the air by your underwear, which is essentially how the harnesses work.

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Corenswet spoke to how the big kiss wasn’t necessarily on his mind as much considering he was being hung by those famous and controversial Superman trunks. Brosnahan however, who was already method dressing with a newsprint dress, had a different experience. In her words:

I had a great time. It was my first time flying when we shot that. So I feel like I showed up and I was like, ‘This is amazing! We’re hanging in the air, and let’s hang out and have fun.’ And David was like ‘It’s so uncomfortable. I’ve been doing this for three months. But, it was great. I mean, we’ve been waiting for that scene for such a long time.

Chances are Corenswet spent a good chunk of his time with those wires, so at some point being harnessed in the air might have lost the excitement the new Lois Lane felt for it. It’s always rather funny how a scene that can create so many flutters in one’s stomach was actually a lot “less romantic” for the actors experiencing it. But I guess that’s Hollywood! As Corenswet also mentioned:

After they said cut every time, we got to sort of hang there and actually look at each other… We did a little air ballet.

Air ballet sounds fun! Of course, the kiss from the trailer has to be just an appetizer for the sweet romance we’re about to see on screen between the iconic DC Comics couple when the movie hits theaters. You can check out the trailer below:

There’s so much to look forward to from Superman. That includes seeing how the Guardians of the Galaxy director handles a Superman movie, how the movie will relaunch the DC Universe on the big screen, and all the characters set to join Corenswet and Brosnahan. I'm even excited to see Krypto the Superdog for the first time in a Superman movie, along with Nicholas Hoult’s Lex Luthor!

There’s definitely a lot of screen time for the couple in the trailer, so I assume their romance will be rather prevalent in the movie. It definitely feels like we’re hanging from a harness in anticipation while we wait for Superman to hit theaters on July 11.

TOPICS
Sarah El-Mahmoud
Sarah El-Mahmoud
Staff Writer

Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.

