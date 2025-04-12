Fans Are All Over Lois Lane And Superman Kissing In The Air, But David Corenswet Warns 'It Feels Less Romantic' To Actually Film It
The moment on set didn't exactly make the new Superman's heart flutter.
With the next of upcoming DC movies being the release of James Gunn’s Superman, fans are already getting excited about seeing the Kryptonian’s relationship with Daily Planet reporter Lois Lane. After the Superman trailer gave us a first look at their romance, the movie’s actors have broken down what it’s actually like to kiss mid-air, and apparently, it’s not as magical as it looks.
While David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan went to CinemaCon last week to be part of the Warner Bros panel and unveil new Superman footage, they also spoke about one standout scene for Superman and Lois in the trailer. The internet has been loving the characters’ kiss through the air, but here’s how Corenswet remembers it:
While speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Corenswet spoke to how the big kiss wasn’t necessarily on his mind as much considering he was being hung by those famous and controversial Superman trunks. Brosnahan however, who was already method dressing with a newsprint dress, had a different experience. In her words:
Chances are Corenswet spent a good chunk of his time with those wires, so at some point being harnessed in the air might have lost the excitement the new Lois Lane felt for it. It’s always rather funny how a scene that can create so many flutters in one’s stomach was actually a lot “less romantic” for the actors experiencing it. But I guess that’s Hollywood! As Corenswet also mentioned:
Air ballet sounds fun! Of course, the kiss from the trailer has to be just an appetizer for the sweet romance we’re about to see on screen between the iconic DC Comics couple when the movie hits theaters. You can check out the trailer below:
There’s so much to look forward to from Superman. That includes seeing how the Guardians of the Galaxy director handles a Superman movie, how the movie will relaunch the DC Universe on the big screen, and all the characters set to join Corenswet and Brosnahan. I'm even excited to see Krypto the Superdog for the first time in a Superman movie, along with Nicholas Hoult’s Lex Luthor!
There’s definitely a lot of screen time for the couple in the trailer, so I assume their romance will be rather prevalent in the movie. It definitely feels like we’re hanging from a harness in anticipation while we wait for Superman to hit theaters on July 11.
