Disney+'s LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special Trailer Opens Up The Multiverse

Riffing on the disastrous legend that is the original Star Wars Holiday Special, this new entry in to the canon of Lucasfilm’s grand franchise sees all of time and space up for grabs in its madcap comedy adventure. Thanks to Rey discovering a mysterious artifact that allows her to travel through the Star Wars canon, our Jedi hero will get to see key moments of the franchise’s history played out through the past. Even greater is the fact that she’ll get to encounter the younger version of her own Jedi mentor, Luke Skywalker, when he was going through his own training.