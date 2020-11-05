Comments

Disney+'s LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special Trailer Opens Up The Multiverse

Just when you thought the Star Wars multiverse couldn’t be any more extensive, with a vast array of characters, species, and locales already on offer, there’s a new present under the tree that’s going to prove that very assumption wrong. Leave it to Disney+’s LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special to totally blow the doors off of who, what, and where the action of this new seasonal special could include. And it’s all thanks to a small key that opens some pretty big doors, as you can see in the first trailer for this Life Day event.

Riffing on the disastrous legend that is the original Star Wars Holiday Special, this new entry in to the canon of Lucasfilm’s grand franchise sees all of time and space up for grabs in its madcap comedy adventure. Thanks to Rey discovering a mysterious artifact that allows her to travel through the Star Wars canon, our Jedi hero will get to see key moments of the franchise’s history played out through the past. Even greater is the fact that she’ll get to encounter the younger version of her own Jedi mentor, Luke Skywalker, when he was going through his own training.

The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special premieres on Disney+ on November 17th, just in time for Life Day festivities across the galaxy to kick off.

