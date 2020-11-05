That Time Sean Connery Said He’d Come Out Of Retirement For Indiana Jones

And it leads one to wonder what Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull would have looked like with Sean Connery included. Of course, it's unlikely the move would have ended up drastically different from a plot perspective, but adding Henry Jones Sr. could have certainly changed character interactions a great deal, assuming he would have been part of the main cast and not simply a cameo. Although, from things Sean Connery said before his death, that wasn't really the case, which was also part of the reason the actor decided to not come out of retirement. It might not have made the last Indy movie great, but it almost certainly would have made it better.