Walt Disney World's Guardians Of The Galaxy Roller Coaster Has Taken A Big Step Forward

Guadians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 poster

When Walt Disney World had to close down back in March, the shutdown didn't simply end access to the existing theme parks, but it also shut down construction on a wide variety of new attractions and upgrades to existing attractions that were planned. And while that construction has restarted, it appears to be moving much slower than it was, meaning that exactly what's going on with many planned attractions is unknown. However, fans looking forward to the upcoming Epcot roller coaster Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind now have some good news to embrace, as we just got a look at the completed coaches that will transport guests around this unique new coaster.

While we've seen mockups of the ride vehicles for Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind previously, a new image from Walt Disney Imagineering's Zach Riddley gives us our first look at the actual coaches that will be part of the attraction, as they recently arrived in Florida. This brings the whole attraction one big step closer to completion, even if we have basically no idea when that's expected to happen.

We see the blue and gold coaches, designed to resemble Star-Lord's Milano, looking lovely with a pair of engineers posing with them. There appear to be even more of the vehicles in the background under coverings. They look great, and the Instagram post points out a previously unknown feature, each vehicle is actually physically unique, as each will have its own wear patterns and impact markings, making them look like they've seen their share of action while flying through the galaxy.

Guardians of the Galaxy; Cosmic Rewind will be the first Marvel-themed attraction at Walt Disney World, and is being described as the park's first "storytelling roller coaster." The individual coaches have the ability to swivel left and right in order to direct the rider's attention to where the story is being told, likely through projection effects. Of course, what that story actually is, we don't know yet.

No specific opening date for Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind has ever been given but the plan has always been for the ride to open at Epcot in time for Walt Disney World's 50th Anniversary in 2021. Having said that, there have been rumors that due to slow downs in construction caused by the pandemic, as well as the fact that the 50th Anniversary plans could very well be scaled back, as the parks may spend some or all of 2021 still running at limited capacity, the attraction could be delayed into 2022. If this happens it would be opening as part of Epcot's 40th anniversary.

On the one hand, a new E-ticket attraction might be enough to convince people on the fence to take that Walt Disney World vacation after all. On the other, if indications are that opening a brand new attraction won't, or can't, help boost business, it might very well see the opening delayed, even if the attraction itself is completed.

