Walt Disney World's Guardians Of The Galaxy Roller Coaster Has Taken A Big Step Forward

No specific opening date for Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind has ever been given but the plan has always been for the ride to open at Epcot in time for Walt Disney World's 50th Anniversary in 2021. Having said that, there have been rumors that due to slow downs in construction caused by the pandemic, as well as the fact that the 50th Anniversary plans could very well be scaled back, as the parks may spend some or all of 2021 still running at limited capacity, the attraction could be delayed into 2022. If this happens it would be opening as part of Epcot's 40th anniversary.