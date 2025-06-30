Another Hallmark Star Wants To Join DWTS Following In The Footsteps Of Candace Cameron Bure And Others

For 33 seasons now, audiences have enjoyed seeing professional dancers pair up with celebrities from reality TV, the world of sports, and our favorite TV shows and movies for Dancing with the Stars. That includes some current and former Hallmark actors like Candace Cameron Bure, and ahead of Season 34 hitting the 2025 TV schedule, another has thrown his hat in the ring (for a really sweet reason).

Victor Webster recently appeared in his fourth Hannah Swensen movie — Pie to Die For — on Hallmark Mystery, in which he and Alison Sweeney (Hannah Swensen herself) had to do the tango. While his co-star picked up the choreography quicker than him, Webster told EntertainmentNow, he ended up really enjoying himself. He had so much fun that he said he’d even go on Dancing with the Stars — but there’s a deeper reason why. The actor explained:

You know why I would do it? I’m not a reality TV guy, and that’s more of a competition show, but my goddaughter wants me to be on that show so badly. Like, once a month (she asks), ‘Will you go? Will you go on?’ Like, I can’t just snap my fingers, sweetheart, and then be on ‘Dancing with the Stars!’ But if somebody asked me to do it? For her, I would.

It’s absolutely adorable that Victor Webster would take time away from filming his upcoming Hallmark movies to make his goddaughter, Eden, so happy. It doesn’t seem out of the question, either, as other Hallmark actors have been on the ABC dance competition.

(Image credit: David Astorga/Hallmark)

Before Candace Cameron Bure, Danica McKellar and Trevor Donovan left Hallmark for Great American Family, they vied for the Mirrorball Trophy on Dancing with the Stars. Bure and McKellar were even on the same season together — Season 18 — where McKellar was eliminated sixth but Bure made it all the way to third place. No wonder she continues to support the DWTS pros. Trevor Donovan, meanwhile, competed on Season 31 and was eliminated 10th.

Jesse Metcalfe, who starred in a handful of Hallmark movies as well as the series Chesapeake Shores, danced in Season 29, where he had a relatively short run and was sent home fourth.

It’s a bit surprising that Hallmark queen Lacey Chabert has never taken a turn on the dance floor, and fans definitely wanted to see her on DWTS after Christmas Waltz, where she showed off her skills with Will Kemp. She and Kemp even reunited for The Dancing Detective: A Deadly Tango and then shared a dance in A Merry Scottish Christmas.

We can continue to hold out hope that Lacey Chabert will answer Dancing with the Stars’ calls, but in the meantime we’ve got Victor Webster ready to go! Will we see him when the competition returns this fall? It’s impossible to say, because as of this writing we only know that DWTS Season 34 will include social media star Alix Earle and wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin (whose sister Bindi won Season 21).

While we wait for more celebrities to be announced, you can catch Victor Webster in A Hannah Swensen Mystery: Pie to Die For and other movies on Hallmark+.