Another Hallmark Star Wants To Join DWTS Following In The Footsteps Of Candace Cameron Bure And Others
Let's tango!
For 33 seasons now, audiences have enjoyed seeing professional dancers pair up with celebrities from reality TV, the world of sports, and our favorite TV shows and movies for Dancing with the Stars. That includes some current and former Hallmark actors like Candace Cameron Bure, and ahead of Season 34 hitting the 2025 TV schedule, another has thrown his hat in the ring (for a really sweet reason).
Victor Webster recently appeared in his fourth Hannah Swensen movie — Pie to Die For — on Hallmark Mystery, in which he and Alison Sweeney (Hannah Swensen herself) had to do the tango. While his co-star picked up the choreography quicker than him, Webster told EntertainmentNow, he ended up really enjoying himself. He had so much fun that he said he’d even go on Dancing with the Stars — but there’s a deeper reason why. The actor explained:
It’s absolutely adorable that Victor Webster would take time away from filming his upcoming Hallmark movies to make his goddaughter, Eden, so happy. It doesn’t seem out of the question, either, as other Hallmark actors have been on the ABC dance competition.
Before Candace Cameron Bure, Danica McKellar and Trevor Donovan left Hallmark for Great American Family, they vied for the Mirrorball Trophy on Dancing with the Stars. Bure and McKellar were even on the same season together — Season 18 — where McKellar was eliminated sixth but Bure made it all the way to third place. No wonder she continues to support the DWTS pros. Trevor Donovan, meanwhile, competed on Season 31 and was eliminated 10th.
Jesse Metcalfe, who starred in a handful of Hallmark movies as well as the series Chesapeake Shores, danced in Season 29, where he had a relatively short run and was sent home fourth.
It’s a bit surprising that Hallmark queen Lacey Chabert has never taken a turn on the dance floor, and fans definitely wanted to see her on DWTS after Christmas Waltz, where she showed off her skills with Will Kemp. She and Kemp even reunited for The Dancing Detective: A Deadly Tango and then shared a dance in A Merry Scottish Christmas.
We can continue to hold out hope that Lacey Chabert will answer Dancing with the Stars’ calls, but in the meantime we’ve got Victor Webster ready to go! Will we see him when the competition returns this fall? It’s impossible to say, because as of this writing we only know that DWTS Season 34 will include social media star Alix Earle and wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin (whose sister Bindi won Season 21).
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
While we wait for more celebrities to be announced, you can catch Victor Webster in A Hannah Swensen Mystery: Pie to Die For and other movies on Hallmark+.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.