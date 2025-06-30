One Of Sutton Foster’s Actor Friends Weighs In On Her Relationship With Hugh Jackman, And Shares One Hope For The New Couple

Being a celebrity can be a tricky thing. While it offers thrilling opportunities, it can make one's personal life into a very public matter. For instance, the years-long drama between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. X-Men actor Hugh Jackman's split from longtime partner Deborra-Lee Furness has made plenty of headlines, especially as he began dating Broadway's Sutton Foster. And now one of her friends and coworkers has dropped their opinion on what's happening with that burgeoning romance.

Rumors have followed Foster and Jackman's relationship, including chatter that the Broadway community knew about their alleged affair during The Music Man. Another one of Foster's leading men, Michael Urie, spoke to The Daily Mail about his perspective on that relationship. As he told the outlet:

I believe in her and I believe that she's happy. They seem great. I love him. He's cool. He's very cool. He came around and saw the show.

"The show", of course, meant the recent Broadway revival of Once Upon A Mattress, which starred Foster and Urie in the leading rols. Indeed, Jackman was spotted in the theater supporting the Bunheads actress. Although that only increased chatter about the new couple, especially as Jackman's ex started speaking out.

Deborra-Lee Furness recently made her own statement about the split, making clear that her feelings were very much hurt. But there are plenty of folks supporting Foster and Jackman's coupling, and Michael Urie wants to see them back on the stage together. In his words:

I say they should do 'Much Ado About Nothing. That would be amazing. They would be amazing in that together.

With all the chatter surrounding Sutton Foster's relationship with Hugh Jackman, I have to assume they'd sell tickets if reuniting on the stage. Urie might be on to something, if the timing and project is right for this pair of Broadway legends.

(Image credit: Nicole Weingart/NBC)

Foster has been getting some hate online, thanks to the rumors that she and Jackman were having an affair while he was still with Furness. While he didn't address that backlash, he spoke to who Sutton Foster is as a person. In his words:

I mean, she's my colleague and my friend, and I love her and I know that she's a really great person and she surrounds herself with really good people, like, all the time.

Jackman and Furness found a divorce agreement, but that hasn't stopped the discourse surrounding their split, and the timing of the X-Men actor's relationship with Sutton Foster. We'll just have to see how long this lasts, and if/when the public chatter ends.

Hugh Jackman has a number of iconic projects coming down the line, on the 2025 movie release list and beyond. Only time will tell what comes next, and if/when he returns as Wolverine in upcoming Marvel movies.