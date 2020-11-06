Amber Heard’s Lawyer Has Some Thoughts About Johnny Depp’s Libel Case Verdict

The defamation lawsuit is currently set to be heard in May of next year. Johnny Depp claims that an op-ed written by Heard that appeared in The Washington Post, in which she spoke about abuse she had suffered, was about him (his name was never used in the piece) and that it resulted in him losing out on work, specifically, his role of Captain Jack Sparrow in Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean films. It will be interesting to see if the fact that Depp just lost the Fantastic Beasts role also ends up playing a part when the defamation case goes to trial.