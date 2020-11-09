Jurassic World: Dominion’s Sam Neill Reacts To The Movie Finally Wrapping

Of course, on films of the size of Jurassic World: Dominion, filming is rarely actually done at this point. Most of the time reshoots are necessary, and that means filming will need to happen again in a few months. Although, I have to wonder if there was any attempt to try to limit or eliminate reshoots simply to avoid having to bring a large number of cast and crew together again. It might not be feasible, but I can imagine that reshoots will be kept to the absolute minimum.