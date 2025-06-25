Jonathan Bailey Explains Why He And Scarlett Johansson Can't Stop Kissing At Jurassic World Events

The Jurassic Park films are some of the best sci-fi movies of all time, and have remained a vital part of pop culture for decades. The series (which is streaming with a Peacock subscription) returned to theaters with the Jurassic World trilogy, and now we're getting another entry to the franchise with Rebirth. The cast is led by Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey, who keep kissing each other at events. And the Wicked actor recently explained that unique way of showing each other affection.

What we know about Jurassic World: Rebirth is fairly limited, but it's just very close to its wide theatrical release. What is clear is that the cast has great chemistry, especially ScarJo and Bailey. The Bridgerton actor spoke to EW about kissing his co-star at the movie's various premiers, saying:

Absolutely, I believe in being able to show the love in all different ways and if you can’t kiss your friends... life is too short not to.

There you have it. Despite Scarlett Johansson's marriage to Colin Jost, it looks like she and Bailey love locking lips in the midst of the Jurassic World: Rebirth press tour. Because as the Wicked star put it, what's some smooching between friends? Especially when there's no chance of them actually having feelings for each other.

Johansson has wanted to be in a Jurassic movie for years, and she seems thrilled to finally get chance with Rebirth. And aside from her passion for the franchise, it's clear that she's had a great time working with Jonathan Bailey as well as Mahershala Ali throughout filming and press. And the next entry in the dino-centric property will be here before we know it.

It should be interesting to see how moviegoing audiences receive this latest sequel. Some early surprise screenings for Rebirth have already happened, but the critical response hasn't dropped just yet. But the pressure is on to deliver after how disappointing the last entry was. CinemaBlend's Jurassic World: Dominion review was just 1.5 stars, and we weren't the only one. Although it looks like the new sequel is back to being focused on dinosaurs rather than bugs. Thank goodness.

It should be interesting to see how Jurassic World: Rebirth performs at the box office, and if it ends up making enough money to kick start a new trilogy of movies. The pressure is on to deliver, especially if Johansson and Bailey want to keep collaborating (and smooching) on more entries into the beloved property.

All will be revealed when Jurassic World: Rebirth hits theaters on July 2nd as part of the 2025 movie release list. Someone cue the theme song!