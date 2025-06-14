Jurassic World Fans Wondered Why Jonathan Bailey Got So Jacked For Rebirth, And He Provided A Reasonable Explanation

In 2024, Jonathan Bailey appeared in a now-viral social media post curling dumbbells in a red tank top while preparing for his work in the upcoming Jurassic World: Rebirth. Bailey's arms were looking totally jacked, to say the least. However, some fans of the Jurassic Universe had a ton of thoughts, as some folks were baffled (and slightly thirsty). Now, Bailey is providing a reasonable explanation for his physical transformation for the 2025 movie release.

The original image, shared by Film Updates on X, quickly racked up millions of views and a tidal wave of commentary. Many assumed it was an over-the-top bit of method actor vanity, but Bailey, as it turns out, had a solid reason for the gains. In a recent British GQ profile, the actor sheds light on the intense physical prep for Rebirth. According to him, it was spurred by a suggestion from his co-stars in regard to surviving the production days:

Scarlett and Mahershala were like, ‘You have to go to the gym so you can sustain it and get through the day.’ You’re constantly running with the energy that you’re about to be chomped by a T-Rex.

The upcoming action movie, shot on location in the mangroves and fields of Krabi, Thailand, demanded stamina. Bailey joins the stellar Jurassic World Rebirth cast in the role of Dr. Henry Loomis, a paleogeneticist enlisted by a private pharma company to extract dinosaur DNA for potential medical breakthroughs. It's a part that involves a ton of running, rock climbing and, apparently, at least one scene where Loomis works out on screen. The Fellow Travelers star teased:

You’ll find out. There’s something about his character he talks about. He goes to the gym and it’s a moment in the story!

Ahead of this explanation, fans were quick to poke fun at the actor's training. Here’s a quick roundup of standout reactions from X users:

“The dinosaurs are CGI he doesn't need to do all that 😭” —@aidanthereup

“Jurassic World don't have a single movie where he needs to pull this off.” —@DOUZIE25

“Are they about to have fight the damn dinosaurs one on one? 😳” —@waxxdoll

“What scene does need him to do all this training ” – @soneslovesoshi

“Why is this needed... is he going to wrestle a t-rex?” – @1MrPapi

My favorite response came from user @s1yz0r, who shared an AI-enhanced image of the OG cast ripped entirely. You can see their post linked here. Man, oh man. Mr. Hammond "spared no expense" on getting that screen ready, bod. Am I right?

It’s clear that Jonathan Bailey has an affinity for the original Jurassic Park trilogy, and his comments hit a similar tone to writer David Koepp’s previous remarks, highlighting the rules the creators of the next installment placed on themselves as they push the Jurassic World story forward, while honoring the original Steven Spielberg film. As a fan, what more could you ask for really?

Jokes aside, Loomis may not be facing off against a raptor, but Bailey’s biceps are not just for show. They contribute to a full-bodied, awe-inspiring immersion into a universe that fans of Jurassic's more science-focused and paleontology-based storytelling will “dig.” Pun intended. As for the specifics of the gym scene, fans will have to wait until Jurassic World Rebirth hits theaters on July 2, 2025.