The Sweet Way Robert Pattinson Surprised A Young Batman Fan

Being an actor that also gets to play a superhero has been known as quite a privilege over the years. Namely because so many young people look up to them. Fortunately, there have been many impressive actors who have stepped up to the plate. Whether it's Paul Rudd and Benedict Cumberbatch visiting a fan on his birthday or Chris Evans sending a heart-warming message to a boy that saved his sister from a dog attack, these actors have used their platform for good.