How Waiting In Line Works At Disney World During The Pandemic

Walt Disney World Guests Are Socially Distanced Using Signs

Disney has gone through and added “Please Wait Here” signs throughout all of their line queues. You simply walk up to the front of one with the entirety of your group and wait until the group in front of you moves to the next one. Most of the notices are approximately six feet from the next; however, there are times in which they’re ten feet or more from the next if they’re needed to keep guests apart, especially in the queues that zig zag back and forth. In those cases, six feet in front of the guest behind you might put you directly next to another guest coming back the other way; so, they’re adjusted accordingly.