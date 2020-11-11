Comments

Leave a Comment

news

Avatar 2's Kate Winslet Reveals How She Eventually Was Able To Do Those Crazy Underwater Scenes

Kate Winslet in Revolutionary Road

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

James Cameron is a visionary filmmaker who has spent his decades in the industry producing iconic, cutting-edge movies. This is especially true for 2007's Avatar, which broke records and proved what motion capture technology was truly capable of. Cameron's long awaited Avatar sequels reunite him with Titanic star Kate Winslet, who is doing extensive underwater work as her newcomer Na'vi named Ronal. And now the Oscar winning actress has revealed how she managed to hold her breath for a record-breaking amount of time on set.

Kate Winslet is obviously no stranger to working with water elements, as James Cameron's Titanic required the actress to do some thrilling work of this nature-- including holding her breath. Photos from Avatar 2's set revealed Winslet filming sequences at the bottom of a pool, which quickly went viral for showing what a badass she actress is. And now the 45 year-old actress has revealed how she managed this feat, saying:

It was brilliant and I was very proud of myself and I'll probably never be able to do it again. That came at the end of four weeks worth of quite intense training and it was in the dive tank, it was in the training tank. But I loved it.

Sounds pretty intense. Doing extensive work underwater required Kate Winslet to train her body and mind in order to hold her breath for an extensive amount of time. While this will allow her to transform into an underwater Na'vi when Avatar 2 finally hits theaters, it was no doubt an exhausting process for Winslet. We'll just have to wait and see how those sequences translate on the big screen.

Kate Winslet's comments to ET Online help to peel back the curtain on Avatar 2's production, especially the extensive pool and underwater work that was required of the sequences featuring the Na'vi tribe Metkayina. I personally can't wait to see how the various tributes unite once the RDA return to Pandora to finish what they started.

Avatar fans can re-watch the original movie over on Disney+. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.

Avatar fans are eager for the sequel to finally hit theaters, and to see what Kate Winslet and James Cameron have in store for their newest collaboration. In her same interview, the Ammonite actress explained how fortunate she feels as an actress. Namely because while the underwater training was intense, she was able to acquire a brand new talent. As she put it,

We're very, very lucky as actors that often we have to learn a whole new skill.

It should be interesting to see how Kate Winslet's newcomer Ronal changed the Avatar franchise when debuting in the first sequel. James Cameron has teased that Ronal has a major part to play in the five-movie franchise, although the details of the story are a mystery. And with Cameron filming the sequels back-to-back, there's clearly a master plan at work.

Of course, Kate Winslet isn't the only newcomer to join the property in Avatar 2. Joining the property are familiar names like Edie Falco, Michelle Yeoh, and Cliff Curtis. They'll be joining the returning cast that includes Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, and Stephen Lang. The latter two actor's characters seemingly died during Avatar's runtime, so we'll have to see how they're brought back.

Avatar 2 is currently set to arrive in theaters on December 16, 2022. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next movie experience.

Up Next

Avatar 2’s Kate Winslet Explains What It's Like To Work With James Cameron Again After Titanic
More From This Author
    • Corey Chichizola Corey Chichizola View Profile

      Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his famous actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.

Ammonite Review: Kate Winslet And Saoirse Ronan’s Passionate Romance Comes Paired With Mediocre Drama reviews 1d Ammonite Review: Kate Winslet And Saoirse Ronan’s Passionate Romance Comes Paired With Mediocre Drama Eric Eisenberg
Avatar 2: Sigourney Weaver’s Underwater Filming Sounds Intense news 3w Avatar 2: Sigourney Weaver’s Underwater Filming Sounds Intense Dirk Libbey
Avatar 2 Image Reveals First Glimpse At Edie Falco’s Character news 3w Avatar 2 Image Reveals First Glimpse At Edie Falco’s Character Adam Holmes

Trending Movies

Godmothered Dec 4, 2020 Godmothered Rating TBD
Happiest Season Nov 25, 2020 Happiest Season Rating TBD
Morbius Mar 19, 2021 Morbius Rating TBD
Monster Hunter Dec 30, 2020 Monster Hunter Rating TBD
Halloween Kills Oct 15, 2021 Halloween Kills Rating TBD
Following Enola Holmes, Millie Bobby Brown Has Landed Another Netflix Movie TBD Following Enola Holmes, Millie Bobby Brown Has Landed Another Netflix Movie Rating TBD
Sean Connery's Widow Reveals His 'Final Wish' TBD Sean Connery's Widow Reveals His 'Final Wish' Rating TBD
Turns Out Marvel Reached Out To A Comedy Legend While Prepping For WandaVision TBD Turns Out Marvel Reached Out To A Comedy Legend While Prepping For WandaVision Rating TBD
While Y'all Weren't Paying Attention Busta Rhymes Just Busted His Butt And Got Ripped TBD While Y'all Weren't Paying Attention Busta Rhymes Just Busted His Butt And Got Ripped Rating TBD
What Alex Trebek Thought Of Saturday Night Live’s Celebrity Jeopardy Sketches, According To One Writer TBD What Alex Trebek Thought Of Saturday Night Live’s Celebrity Jeopardy Sketches, According To One Writer Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information