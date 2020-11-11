Avatar 2's Kate Winslet Reveals How She Eventually Was Able To Do Those Crazy Underwater Scenes

Leave a Comment
James Cameron is a visionary filmmaker who has spent his decades in the industry producing iconic, cutting-edge movies. This is especially true for 2007's Avatar, which broke records and proved what motion capture technology was truly capable of. Cameron's long awaited Avatar sequels reunite him with Titanic star Kate Winslet, who is doing extensive underwater work as her newcomer Na'vi named Ronal. And now the Oscar winning actress has revealed how she managed to hold her breath for a record-breaking amount of time on set.
Kate Winslet is obviously no stranger to working with water elements, as James Cameron's Titanic required the actress to do some thrilling work of this nature-- including holding her breath. Photos from Avatar 2's set revealed Winslet filming sequences at the bottom of a pool, which quickly went viral for showing what a badass she actress is. And now the 45 year-old actress has revealed how she managed this feat, saying:
It was brilliant and I was very proud of myself and I'll probably never be able to do it again. That came at the end of four weeks worth of quite intense training and it was in the dive tank, it was in the training tank. But I loved it.
Sounds pretty intense. Doing extensive work underwater required Kate Winslet to train her body and mind in order to hold her breath for an extensive amount of time. While this will allow her to transform into an underwater Na'vi when Avatar 2 finally hits theaters, it was no doubt an exhausting process for Winslet. We'll just have to wait and see how those sequences translate on the big screen.
Kate Winslet's comments to ET Online help to peel back the curtain on Avatar 2's production, especially the extensive pool and underwater work that was required of the sequences featuring the Na'vi tribe Metkayina. I personally can't wait to see how the various tributes unite once the RDA return to Pandora to finish what they started.
Avatar fans are eager for the sequel to finally hit theaters, and to see what Kate Winslet and James Cameron have in store for their newest collaboration. In her same interview, the Ammonite actress explained how fortunate she feels as an actress. Namely because while the underwater training was intense, she was able to acquire a brand new talent. As she put it,
We're very, very lucky as actors that often we have to learn a whole new skill.
It should be interesting to see how Kate Winslet's newcomer Ronal changed the Avatar franchise when debuting in the first sequel. James Cameron has teased that Ronal has a major part to play in the five-movie franchise, although the details of the story are a mystery. And with Cameron filming the sequels back-to-back, there's clearly a master plan at work.
Of course, Kate Winslet isn't the only newcomer to join the property in Avatar 2. Joining the property are familiar names like Edie Falco, Michelle Yeoh, and Cliff Curtis. They'll be joining the returning cast that includes Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, and Stephen Lang. The latter two actor's characters seemingly died during Avatar's runtime, so we'll have to see how they're brought back.
Avatar 2 is currently set to arrive in theaters on December 16, 2022.