Avatar 2's Kate Winslet Reveals How She Eventually Was Able To Do Those Crazy Underwater Scenes

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

James Cameron is a visionary filmmaker who has spent his decades in the industry producing iconic, cutting-edge movies. This is especially true for 2007's Avatar, which broke records and proved what motion capture technology was truly capable of. Cameron's long awaited Avatar sequels reunite him with Titanic star Kate Winslet, who is doing extensive underwater work as her newcomer Na'vi named Ronal. And now the Oscar winning actress has revealed how she managed to hold her breath for a record-breaking amount of time on set.