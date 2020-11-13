Disneyland's Reopening: Why It's Pushed Back, How Long It Could Take And Where To Go From Here

And of course, while Disneyland Resort may be planning to stay closed through the end of the year, that's no guarantee that reopening will happen even then. California, like a lot of the nation, is seeing an uptick in virus cases. By the end of December, things could be better, but they could also be worse. Given the speed with which these things change, there's just no way to know. There's only about 10 weeks between the beginning of 2021 and the one year anniversary of Disneyland's closure. The theme parks could certainly find themselves closed for a full year before they reopen again, if not longer. We'll keep you apprised on the latest developments.