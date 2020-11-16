Silver Lining: Stephen King Movie Takes Big Step Forward Just A Few Days After The Outsider Gets Cancelled

Stephen King fans were delivered a big fat bummer last week when it was reported that The Outsider won't be getting a second season at HBO – but the silver lining is that King's works are incredibly hot right now. While we may not get to see a continuation of that particular story, the industry on the whole is very keen on making adaptations at the moment, and so announcements about new developments have become frequent. Hence we now have this amazing bit of news: director Lynne Ramsay has been tapped to make a big screen version of the 1999 novel The Girl Who Loved Tom Gordon.