Disney Is Missing A Huge Opportunity With Its Live-Action Remakes

Disney's recent live-action remakes have proved to be massive hits with fans and, mostly, critics as well. They've allowed Disney to show off new technologies and create classic stories in a new way. But then again, the remakes are just that: remakes of stories we've seen before, and many of them are a bit too close to the original productions to really feel like they're anything special. At the same time, it's proven at this point that that the stories closest to the original are the ones audiences really want to see, so the films that take some degree of liberty are not as successful. There is a third option, however: the radical reinvention of a story, one that is also very much a Disney creation.