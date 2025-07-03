I’m Getting Antsy Waiting For The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4, But There’s A New Show Coming Out That Could Help Fill The Void

If you saw the end of The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3 , you are likely waiting with bated breath for Season 4, just like me. However, at this moment, we don’t know when Season 4 of The Lincoln Lawyer will premiere. So, I’m starting to get a bit antsy with anticipation. However, thankfully, another one of Michael Connelly’s other series is being adapted into a show that’s premiering soon, and I think it could fill this void.

At the moment, we’re still waiting for word about whether The Lincoln Lawyer will appear on Netflix’s 2025 schedule . According to WWD , the latest season of Mickey Haller's story did recently wrap production. So, hopefully, a release date will come sooner rather than later.

However, I’m not quite sure what the odds are for this upcoming book-to-screen adaptation of The Law of Innocence hitting the 2025 TV schedule . So, for now, I remain antsy about The Lincoln Lawyer as we wait to see how Mickey handles the situation he was left in.

There’s a way to calm this anticipation, though, because Michael Connelly’s books about Renée Ballard have been adapted into a series, too. And it’s dropping soon for those with an Amazon Prime subscription ! My excitement for all of this really amped up when the author took to Instagram to post an image of the poster alongside a caption about how we’re only a week away from its July 9 premiere:

Ballard, like The Lincoln Lawyer and Bosch, is a fun story about one remarkable crime solver. In the show, we'll follow Maggie Q’s Detective Renée Ballard as she leads the cold case division for the LAPD. According to the show’s synopsis, Season 1 will follow her as she “peels back layers of crimes spanning decades, including a serial killer’s string of murders.” She’ll also begin to uncover “a dangerous conspiracy within the LAPD.”

Now, I don't know about you, but this sounds amazing to me! While I love seeing Mickey defend people in court, I can't wait to watch Ballard solve crimes, especially ones that are seemingly impossible to crack.

On top of all that, Titus Welliver’s Harry Bosch will appear in the show too to assist Ballard.

In Connelly’s books, the worlds of The Lincoln Lawyer and Bosch are the same, and the titular characters are half-brothers. However, in the land of TV, The Lincoln Lawyer is available with a Netflix subscription , and Bosch and now Ballard are exclusive to Prime Video. So, crossovers will never happen.

However, the silver lining to all of that is we get a ton of new shows that make it so we don’t have to wait as long for new stories.

So, as we continue to anticipate Season 4 of The Lincoln Lawyer, get excited to dive into a similar world as Ballard premieres on Amazon Prime next Wednesday, July 9.