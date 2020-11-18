Scream 5 Has Wrapped, Check Out The First Set Photos And Official Title

Is it just me, or does the house in the background of the above set photo really look like Stu's house from the first Scream? Only time will tell when them horror sequel arrives in 2022, but it's previously been teased that directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett adore Wes Craven's movies, particularly the 1996 original. In fact, that reverence for Craven's work is exactly what convinced Neve Campbell to once again play the role of final girl Sidney Prescott.