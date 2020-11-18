Scream 5 Has Wrapped, Check Out The First Set Photos And Official Title

Leave a Comment
The horror genre is a unique one, as iconic franchises are never truly dead. A variety of beloved properties recently returned to theaters like Halloween and Child's Play, and this trend has continued with Scream 5. Directed by Ready or Not filmmakers Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, the highly anticipated slasher sequel will unite the original trio of heroes with a cast of newcomers. Principal photography for the project has already wrapped, and to celebrate executive producer Kevin Williamson has shared photos from the set, while also revealing the movie's official title.
Kevin Williamson worked with late horror legend Wes Craven when writing the original Scream movie, and he went on to write three of the sequels. He's serving as executive producer on the upcoming fifth movie, which was jut revealed to be simply titled Scream. Williamson took to social media to celebrate wrapping principal photography, confirming the movie's title and even showing off a set photo with Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox. Check it out below.
Pretty exciting stuff, huh? Suddenly the fifth Scream movie feels all the more real, as principal photography has officially wrapped in Woodsboro. This will no doubt delight the generations of fans out there, who can't wait to see Ghostface's next rampage through the town. And rather than being title Scream 5 or 5Cream, the upcoming slasher's title is surprisingly simple. Because just like 2018's Halloween sequel, the movie is being titled after the original movie.
In addition to revealing this news about Scream, Kevin Williamson also used Twitter to share the first glimpse of Neve Campbell and Courtney Cox on set. The pair of actresses will once again be reprising their roles as Sidney Prescott and Gale Weathers respectively, and fans are hoping that they manage to survive yet another attack by Ghostface. You can check out the photo below.
Is it just me, or does the house in the background of the above set photo really look like Stu's house from the first Scream? Only time will tell when them horror sequel arrives in 2022, but it's previously been teased that directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett adore Wes Craven's movies, particularly the 1996 original. In fact, that reverence for Craven's work is exactly what convinced Neve Campbell to once again play the role of final girl Sidney Prescott.
The official title for the fifth Scream movie has the potential to confuse both casual and hardcore fans of the franchise, but certainly proves how much the pair of new directors love the original movie. While the movie's plot is being kept under wraps, it'll be interesting to see what visual homages of lines of dialogue ultimately pay respect to Wes Craven's legacy.
Scream (as its now titled) is currently expected to hit theaters on January 14th, 2022. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next movie experience.