Amy Adams Wonders If The Snyder Cut Of Justice League Has 'Expanded The Universe'

Leave a Comment
We tend to focus so much on the members of the Justice League when we discuss the upcoming Snyder Cut of the movie, but that means we overlook several important characters who also will see their storylines altered, and probably improved. Amy Adams’ Lois Lane has been a significant contributor to Superman’s arc throughout the DC universe, and we saw firsthand how her narrative expanded (and made more sense) in the Ultimate Edition of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Could this happen again now that Lois gets more to do in Justice League?
We had an opportunity to speak with Amy Adams on behalf of her latest film, Hillbilly Elegy, coming to Netflix. Near the end of our conversation, I brought up the Snyder Cut, and Adams expressed all the enthusiasm that we normally get from Zack’s collaborators. Only, she went one step further by adding:
I’m looking forward to seeing what the Snyder Cut looks like! I mean, I knew what the script was, and so I’m curious to see if it stays true to the script or if we’ve expanded the universe a little bit. But I’m glad Zack’s getting a final cut in there. That’ll be great.
She DID know the script, didn’t she? So she also knows all of the fascinating places that Zack Snyder wanted to take the story… and Lois Lane’s arc, specifically. There have been countless rumors about what could happen to Lois in Justice League and its sequels. She might even meet an untimely end, sending Superman (Henry Cavill) off the deep end.
And then there is the fact that so many of Lois Lane’s scenes were altered by the reshoots conducted by Joss Whedon, and that means that Amy Adams’ best work is yet to be seen. Instead of legitimate dramatic work opposite Diane Lane (another exceptional actress), we got this scene.
Abysmal. Aliens stealing husbands? Who thought that was funny?
You can almost see the relief on Amy Adams’ face knowing that her character arc is back in the hands of the filmmaker who launched Lois and Clark in this universe. And she also seemed very interested in learning more about the Release the Snyder Cut movement, an active group of which she was unfamiliar. When I brought up the work of the fandom, Adams said to me:
I had no idea there was a movement. … I’m fascinated with that, how sort of this internet movement happened.
She needs to get her hands on my book, Release the Snyder Cut. It explains what happened in the movement, telling the behind-the-scenes story of how Zack Snyder’s fans got the director’s cut of Justice League released. The book is up for pre-order right now, and will be on sale on February 15.