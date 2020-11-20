Amy Adams Wonders If The Snyder Cut Of Justice League Has 'Expanded The Universe'

We tend to focus so much on the members of the Justice League when we discuss the upcoming Snyder Cut of the movie, but that means we overlook several important characters who also will see their storylines altered, and probably improved. Amy Adams’ Lois Lane has been a significant contributor to Superman’s arc throughout the DC universe, and we saw firsthand how her narrative expanded (and made more sense) in the Ultimate Edition of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Could this happen again now that Lois gets more to do in Justice League?