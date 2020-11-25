Stephen King Gives Sarah Paulson's Run His Stamp Of Approval As Flick Dominates Hulu

Is there an official Stephen King horror awards show yet? Well, there should be. The legendary novelist has created an empire for himself based on his creepy, crawly works, but since he’s had a Twitter account, he’s also been a certified resource to offer his opinions on what’s going on in the bloodstained corner of Hollywood. King has offered his stamp of approval for works such as Mike Flanagan’s The Haunting of Hill House or Jordan Peele’s Twilight Zone reboot and ripped apart titles too, such as the TV adaptation Under the Dome. His latest comments revolve around the Hulu hit, Run.