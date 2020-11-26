Disney Parks' Layoffs Are Going To Be Even Worse Than We Thought

It's no secret that Disney has been hit hard by the global pandemic. The movie business has been struggling with no box office to lean on and the theme parks spent months closed, and now they're either open to a much smaller capacity, or in the case of Disneyland, still basically closed. The financial toll has been in the billions of dollars, and so it was little surprise when Disney announced significant layoffs in the Parks, Experiences, and Products division. However, a recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission has revealed that the proposed layoffs will be even larger than originally announced.