Looks Like Paul Bettany’s Uncle Frank Co-Star Didn’t Even Know He Was Marvel’s Vision

Lillis is 18 years old and therefore, has a much different frame of reference for the 49-year-old actor better known for his roles in A Beautiful Mind, Master and Commander or A Knight’s Tale. Vision is a tough one to recognize if you’re not paying much attention to the Marvel films, though Lillis was a huge fan of Paul Bettany’s role as Dustfinger in 2008’s Inkheart. The movie came out at the perfect time for Lillis to fall in love with it, and just look at how Bettany appeared in that movie: