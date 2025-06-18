An MCU Alum Addresses Rumors About Being Cast In Disney+’s Vision Show, And I’m Not So Sure I Believe Them

Any fan who’s spent nearly two decades watching the Marvel movies in order can, certainly, tell you tons about the franchise and probably even name all of the upcoming Marvel movies. There are also quite a few television shows (some on the 2025 TV schedule) dedicated to the MCU multiverse, and the one thing that most fans would say that all of these films and series have in common is nearly insane levels of secrecy.

From plots to cast members, any project that’s in development will hold many mysteries, and now that Kerry Condon has addressed rumors of appearing in the Disney+ Vision series…well, I’m not totally sure I can believe her.

What Has Kerry Condon Said About Potentially Returning For The Disney+ Vision Show?

We all know that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is one densely populated and unbelievably interconnected story. Throw in magic, science fiction, alien mischief, and/or mythology and this means that pretty much any character from any movie or show can pop up at any time. Audiences will see this when the upcoming Marvel TV show currently known as VisionQuest hits streaming at some point next year.

One of the characters who’s rumored to be a part of VisionQuest is F.R.I.D.A.Y., the A.I. assistant created by Tony Stark after J.A.R.V.I.S . became Vision. That role was voiced by The Banshees of Inisherin Oscar nominee Kerry Condon in five films, and she recently spoke to Entertainment Tonight about the potential of returning to the MCU and said:

It’s not true, and I saw it. And I was like, ‘Who’s saying this?!’ It’s not true.

OK, Kerry…sure. Listen, not only has Paul Bettany’s character of Vision been reborn/brought back to life a couple of times now, but the series is also set to star thought-to-be-dead characters like James Spader’s Ultron and Faran Tahir’s Raza, who was killed in 2008’s Iron Man. With the character of F1’s Condon not even being thought dead (or deactivated; whatever we’d say for no-longer-operational A.I.) it’s a definite possibility that she could show up, at least to voice F.R.I.D.A.Y. again.

Here’s the thing, even Marvel actors like Guardians of the Galaxy star Zoe Saldaña jokingly admit that security on set is so tight that it feels like a “cult.” On top of that, not to put too fine of a point on it, but we’ve totally had some actors lie about not being in Marvel movies when they already knew they would be. Andrew Garfield admitted that lying through his movie star teeth about his work in Spider-Man: No Way Home was “stressful,” but also “enjoyable.” While Simu Liu was recently called out by a journalist because he “lied to my face twice” about being cast in Avengers: Doomsday.

To play devil’s advocate here, it’s also possible that Condon is telling the truth, or at least telling the truth as she currently knows it, because she could get a VisionQuest call at any time and not be fully aware that it’s even on the table. As she added:

I wouldn’t say ‘no chance’ but, at the moment, no, it’s not in the cards for me.

I am so intrigued by this show that I’m down to watch no matter who shows up, but I will also admit that I’d kinda love it if Condon is just straight up lying all over the place about not being in VisionQuest. She’d be in some great fibbing company if the latter pans out.