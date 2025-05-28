Marvel’s Vision Series Cast Its Jocasta, But I’m Really Psyched About Who’s Reportedly Playing The Human Version Of Tony Stark’s A.I. E.D.I.T.H.

It’s been four years since MCU fans watched the reactivated Vision, now with an all-white body, fly away at the end of WandaVision after having his memories restored by the Vision from Wanda Maximoff’s Hex. Well, next year will finally reunite us with the character thanks to the Disney+ miniseries that currently has the working title Vision Quest. New casting updates have come in for the upcoming Marvel TV show have now come in, with one revealing who will play long-established Marvel Comics character Jocasta, and another claiming an actress I really like will play the human version of Tony Stark’s A.I. E.D.I.T.H.

T’Nia Miller Has Been Cast As Jocasta

As shared by Deadline, T’Nia Miller from The Fall of the House of Usher has been cast as Jocasta, who was introduced in 1977’s The Avengers #162 by writer Jim Shooter and artist George Pérez. In the comics, Jocasta was created by Ultron to be his bride, with her brain waves being based on Janet van Dyne’s like his were based on Hank Pym’s. However, unlike Ultron, Jocasta became a superhero and has been one of the many Avengers.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Apparently the MCU’s Jocasta won’t start out this way, as it’s mentioned in the article that T’Nia Miller’s “cunning and powerful” version is “driven by revenge.” This wasn’t elaborated upon, but considering that James Spader will reprise Ultron in Vision Quest, it’s not hard to put two and two together. While it’s still unclear exactly how Ultron will come back into the picture considering his final body was seemingly destroyed by Vision in Avengers: Age of Ultron, it’d be logical to assume that Jocasta intends to exact vengeance for this action on Paul Bettany’s character. Whether she’ll turn hero like her comic book counterpart is another matter.

Emily Hampshire Is Reportedly Playing E.D.I.T.H.

If a trade publication like Deadline is reporting that T’Nia Miller is playing Jocasta, it’s probably a sure thing. What’s less certain, however, is the claim coming from scooper Daniel Richtman (via ComicBookMovie) is that Emily Hampshire has been selected to play the human version of E.D.I.T.H., the A.I. that was voiced by Dawn Michelle King in Spider-Man: Far From Home. While most likely know Hampshire best for playing Stevie Budd on Schitt’s Creek, I’m an especially big fan of her time as Jennifer Goines on the 12 Monkeys TV series, which was created by Vision Quest showrunner Terry Matalas.

(Image credit: Syfy)

Not to be confused with F.R.I.D.A.Y., who succeeded J.A.R.V.I.S. as Tony Stark’s personal A.I. in Avengers: Age of Ultron, E.D.I.T.H. was contained within a pair of sunglasses and gave the user access to Stark Industries’ satellite network and an arsenal of missiles and drones. Tony bequeathed the glasses to Peter Parker upon his passing, and Mysterio unfortunately briefly obtained them during Spider-Man: Far From Home. While Peter was able to get them back, they ended up in the Department of Damage Control’s possession after Peter’s secret identity was leaked to the public.

Considering that Emily Hampshire’s past with Terry Matalas, I’m hopeful that his Vision Quest casting ends up being legit. After all, there are two other 12 Monkeys actors already on board for the series: Todd Stashwick has been cast as an assassin hunting Vision, and Faran Tahir is reprising Raza, the leader of the Ten Rings faction that kidnapped Tony Stark in Iron Man. Ruaridh Mollica is also set to play a character named Tucker.

As mentioned earlier, Vision Quest is expected to premiere sometime in 2026. Until then, you’re welcome to stream all of the title protagonist’s previous MCU appearances with your Disney+ subscription.