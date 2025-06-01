Vision Quest Includes One Of My Favorite Star Trek: Picard Actors, And I’m Intrigued About The Villain They’re Allegedly Playing

The upcoming Marvel TV show currently known by the working title Vision Quest continues to make progress forward. Just this week, in addition to T’Nia Miller being cast as Jocasta, it was also rumored that Schitt’s Creek’s Emily Hampshire will play the human version of E.D.I.T.H., the Tony Stark-created A.I. from Spider-Man: Far From Home. Today, however, I’m here to talk about Star Trek: Picard’s Todd Stashwick, who was cast in Vision Quest last September. The identity of his character has allegedly been revealed, and it’s an intriguing pick from the Marvel Comics catalog.

We’ve known for months now that Stashwick is playing an assassin who’s hunting down Paul Bettany’s Vision for the “technology he possesses.” Now, if scooper DanielRPK is to be believed (via Cosmic Marvel), Paladin will be said assassin. The name might not sound familiar, but this character’s been around a long time, making his debut in 1978’s Daredevil #150 from writer Jim Shooter and artist Carmine Infantino.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Although not a supervillain by any stretch, Paladin, whose real name is unknown, has frequently found himself in conflict with superheroes during his missions as a mercenary, with Daredevil and The Punisher being the most frequent adversaries. He’s also served on teams like the Thunderbolts, Defenders and Wild Pack. Paladin’s special abilities include superhuman strength, stamina speed and reaction time, and he’s also a skilled combatant and marksman.

Paladin’s made few appearances outside of the comics, so if this is indeed who Todd Stashwick is playing in Vision Quest, he’s about to get a major profile boost. Rather than being the main antagonist, it’s easy enough to picture the MCU’s Paladin being hired by Jocasta to apprehend Vision. It’s been reported she’s out for revenge in Vision Quest, presumably on behalf of James Spader’s Ultron, who’s also coming back for this miniseries.

It may be a while until we get confirmation of Todd Stashwick’s role in Vision Quest, but I will certainly welcome getting to see him put his own spin on Paladin. I’m also just eager for him to work on another series with showrunner Terry Matalas, as the two previously collaborated on 12 Monkeys and Star Trek: Picard. The former series also starred Emily Hampshire, so fingers crossed she gets to share scenes with Stashwick if she’s actually boarded Vision Quest.

The now all-white Vision, who was last seen in WandaVision flying away from WestView after having his memories restored by the Hex Vision, will fly back onto our small screens when Vision Quest premieres sometime in 2026. The cast also includes Ruaridh Mollica playing a character named Tucker, as well as fellow 12 Monkeys alum Faran Tahir reprising his Iron Man role of Raza.