Wonder Woman 1984 Will Make HBO Max History In Another Way

It hasn’t been that long since the big announcement was made surrounding director Patty Jenkins’ DC sequel Wonder Woman 1984, and its now streaming debut on HBO Max by the end of the year. History was made, as this commitment is something that truly opens up the future of blockbuster releases potentially starting life in theaters and streaming. But now, WarnerMedia has announced that the return of Gal Gadot’s metahuman crusader will make history in another important way: it’s the first title to gain 4K support on the HBO Max platform.