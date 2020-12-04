Why It's Probably Time To Give Up On Star Trek 4

Zachary Quinto also expressed a willingness to return, and that he and the cast are still close and discuss sometimes returning to it. He then added there's a "saturated market," though it's tough to understand what he's referring to. There has been a lot of new Star Trek on television as of late, but that doesn't mean interest is down for a movie. Also, this is the first year we've had in some time without a Star Wars movie, so wouldn't now be the right time to fill that blockbuster sci-fi void? It just seems like these comments are an easy way of letting fans down, which makes me feel like it may be time to move on from Star Trek 4 ever happening.