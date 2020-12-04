Is Die Hard A Christmas Movie? How House Dems Re-Opened The Doors For The Debate

The movie world, like any other world of academic curiosity, has its immutable arguments that will probably never be settled. And leave it to director John McTiernan’s classic Die Hard to hold two of the most infamous flashpoints to create heated discussion. So leave it to the House Dems to re-open the doors to one of those big debates pertaining to the legacy of John McClane, as they’ve run a poll to see what Christmas movie is the best. And, as you’ve guessed by now, Die Hard is one of the options!