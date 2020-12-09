Patty Jenkins Confirms Wonder Woman 1984 Post-Credit Scene, Explains Why Press Didn't See It

Leave a Comment
Post-credit scenes in a superhero used to be a Marvel Studios deal. The DC movies avoided them for a little while, keeping them out of movies like Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy, and even Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel. Slowly, though, the DC movies started to play around with post-credit scenes teasing out movies that may, or may not, even happen. Aquaman had one. Justice League had one. And Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman 1984 will have one.
The director joined CinemaBlend’s ReelBlend podcast this week for an in-depth conversation regarding the upcoming sequel Wonder Woman 1984, which the co-hosts were able to see. Our screeners did NOT come with a post-credit scene of any kind, but when we asked Patty Jenkins if one would be added later, in time for the theatrical release on December 25, Jenkins confirmed:
Yes.
And then she got tight-lipped, with a laugh. She didn’t want to give ReelBlend any specifics about what might happen in the scene (or scenes), but she did elaborate on why this material deliberately was left off of versions that were shown to press:
Let that be something to save for the audience. Just because, God forbid, somebody writes about it, you’re like, ‘Well, then what fun was it? Now we should have just attached it to the end of the movie!’
But we did push a little harder on Patty Jenkins to confirm that the scene (or scenes) will be available on both the theatrical prints and the HBO Max streaming version, and she confirmed:
Both. It will be on streaming, as well.
Wonder Woman 1984 is blazing a trail through uncharted territory, becoming one of the first blockbuster superhero films in the era of COVID to stage a day-and-date opening in select movie theaters as well as on a streaming service. On Christmas Day, fans will be able to watch Wonder Woman 1984 on HBO Max in their homes, and if theaters are open near you -- and you feel safe doing so -- you also will have the option to see the DC sequel on the big screen. Jenkins has been a vocal advocate for the theatrical experience, and when I joked that they should have limited the post-credit scene to just movie theaters as an exclusive to entice audiences, she wisely countered:
I know. That would be smart. But we can’t do that with COVID right now. Too many people can’t (see it safely).
She’s right. Numbers currently are heading in the wrong direction, and while ReelBlend also remains a strong advocate for the theatrical option on films, we also understand that right now, this is the best-case scenario for getting an anticipated blockbuster in front of DC fans who have been waiting years to see Gal Gadot’s next adventure in Wonder Woman’s boots.
So now you know. Stay through the end credits of Wonder Woman 1984. Patty Jenkins has a surprise waiting for you. It gives me yet another reason to watch it again on Christmas Day.