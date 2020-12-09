The Wild Way Johnny Depp Cost Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales Millions Of Dollars

To say the last several years have been rough on Johnny Depp would be an understatement, as his continuing legal battles with ex-wife Amber Heard have affected both his professional and personal lives. However, it wasn’t that long ago that Depp still had cachet in the Hollywood realm, such as when he returned to play Jack Sparrow for the fifth time in 2017’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. Though that’s not to say that things were calm behind the scenes with the actor, as it’s been reported that Depp’s indulgence in drugs ended up costing that production millions of dollars.