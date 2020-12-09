One Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom Scene Made Chadwick Boseman Super Emotional On Set

The devastation that the director of Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom describes in Chadwick Boseman’s performance sounds like it’s going to be one of, if not the moment audiences are overcome with emotions. With the film currently in limited theatrical release, you too will have the opportunity to have your heart broken by August Wilson’s legendary stage play. But if you’re looking for the streaming alternative, Netflix will have the movie available in their library on December 18th. In the meantime, keep up on what else will compete with this film in the awards season to come, thanks to the 2020 release schedule, as well as 2021’s rundown of films to come.